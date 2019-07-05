MEREDITH — Two people were thrown into the water of Lake Winnipesaukee Friday morning when their boat capsized.
The boat overturned after the motor came off the back of the boat, Meredith Fire Chief Ken Jones said. The boat’s two occupants were picked up by another craft that was in the area, he said.
The mishap occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Becky’s Garden.
The Meredith fireboat was dispatched to the scene but did not have to transport anyone, Jones said.
