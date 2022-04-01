Hello Belmont and happy spring.
Spring is something we all look forward to. In 1842 Alfred Lord Tennyson described what his thoughts turned to. In Locksley Hall, he writes about some things we even look for in 2022: the beach, fireflies, stars and you may recall his words of “In the Spring a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love.” Yes, certainly that as well.
I’m sure we are all in agreement with those descriptions of Tennyson but we in Belmont have something now that he didn’t have and I’m so happy to make you aware of it.
A couple years ago Lakeview Golf Course closed its doors (or holes, if you will). It was sold and the word was the buyer was going to build houses or something of that ilk, making sad those of us who loved to chase the little white ball around for the location was perfect for a local game of golf.
Recently it came to my attention that it was not sold to that buyer and someone new had taken over. Taken over how, you ask? Here’s the good news.
Golfers are now welcome at Lakeview Golf at Belmont, a.k.a. Belmont Golf Club. The owner is Bill Ferren, a well-respected gentleman from Billerica, Massachusetts. He and his family have been owners of the Billerica Country Club for many years and still are.
Bill discovered that the original Belmont course was sold and jumped at the opportunity to purchase a course he knew and enjoyed. He has on staff a number of local experienced golf course people and is opening the course right now. “We will be an enjoyable, quality venue which area residents will enjoy, the course will be similar, familiar and upgraded,” explained the amiable Ferren. All the necessary, pertinent information is online at lakeviewatbelmont.com - membership, rates and tee times are there or at 603-556-9539. So, although Lord Tennyson won’t be playing, you can go to 99 Ladd Hill Road and have a great time.
Here's something else Belmont-related. Let’s see if this sounds familiar: It is a dark and stormy night(of course), six people are invited to a very unusual dinner party at the Boddy Manor. Their names are Plum, Scarlett, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard. They are offered a variety of weapons by Wadsworth, the butler.
As the evening progresses something frightening happens. What might that be? Well I guess finding the host dead is a happening.
All in attendance are comically panicking and are scurrying throughout the Manor trying to find out who the murderer is... before one of them is next.
This tale has been a classic film and a very popular board game related to by millions. I’ll bet you have been involved in one manner or another of the wild and crazy goings on.
Now, you’ll have a chance to see it on stage with Belmont performers with names like Lacey, Bamford, Clark, Lewey, Thomas, Cullen, Cluett and many others. Does this this much information give you a clue as to what this is about?
In mid-April, the Belmont High School Drama Club will presenting the madcap mystery "Clue" on stage at Belmont Middle School.
The players have a variety of experiences on stage.
Senior Emma Lacey, fulfilling the role of "Miss Scarlet," performed in the club’s version of "Once Upon a Mattress" and “loved sharing my talent with the audience,” she said. While "Mister Green" (Alan Combs) will be playing his first human, “being on stage makes me feel good to make the audience feel good.”
Sophomore Hanna Lewey, playing "Butler Wadsworth," has a Lakes Region reputation at The Winnipesaukee Playhouse. “I love having lines that I can personalize,” she comments. That’s a good thing for she is involved in everything in the crazy night.
Stella Bamford is "Yvette," the French maid, and enjoys being on stage. “I like to make people happy” she said. The director, BHS English teacher Anthony Harrison, provided mentorship during their extensive practices, she said, “leading all up to being a good show.”
A show doesn’t run without the technical staff and "Clue" has a strong group of student costume designers, set designers, set manager, and lighting specialist.
Director Harrison made sure to mention family and friends and their assistance to do all the things that need to be done to make this special.
Of course, all have been wished the standard pre-theatrical wish of “Break a Leg” which will hopefully follow through, although I fear one of the characters might not make it. You’ll probably find out who and maybe even whodunit, too.
Clue takes place at the Belmont Middle School April 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. and a matinee Saturday the 16th at 3 p.m. Admission is $5, students are free.
