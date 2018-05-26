LACONIA — A 30-year-old Belmont driver identified as Francis D. Martin, who reportedly sped past several other vehicles before his Toyota RAV4 rolled over in the area of Weirs Boulevard and Quarterdeck Motel, was airlifted to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon on Friday night.
According to police, Laconia received a report at 9:10 p.m. that there was a rollover with someone possibly trapped inside the vehicle. Responding officers found Martin as the sole occupant of the car, and he was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital, which called in the Dartmouth Air Response Team because of the extent of his injuries.
Police say there were reports that Martin had been driving at high rates of speed and passing other cars on Endicott Street North and Weirs Boulevard before the accident, and they are asking that anyone with information about the incident call officer Rouse or Callahan at the Laconia Police Department at 603-524-5252.
