CONCORD — In the narrow vote failing to pass the New Hampshire House’s version of a parental bill of rights Wednesday, HB 10, the absence and "nay" votes of Belknap County Republicans played a key role.

With a roll call vote of 189-195, there were seven representatives from each party absent or not voting, and, on an issue largely expected to fall along party lines, four Republicans voted against. Two of the seven Republicans not voting — Rep. Nikki McCarter (Belmont) with an excused absence and Rep. David Nagel (Gilford) with an unexcused absence — and two of the four who voted against — Rep. Travis O’Hara (Belmont) and Rep. Mike Bordes (Laconia) — are from Belknap County. 

