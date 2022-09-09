STATE RACES
State Senate District 2
Timothy Lang, Sanbornton
Dave DeVoy, Sanbornton
John Plumer, Belmont
State House District 2 (Meredith) - 2 seats
Cindy Creteau-Miller
Lisa Smart
Jeanne Tofts
State House District 3 (Tilton, Sanbornton) - 1 seat
Juliet Harvey-Bolia, Tilton (incumbent)
Scott Morrow, Sanbornton
State House District 4 (Belmont) - 1 seat
Mike Sylvia (incumbent)
Travis O’Hara (incumbent)
State House District 5 (Laconia Wards 1,3,4,5,6) - 4 seats
Mike Bordes (incumbent)
Dawn Johnson (incumbent)
Richard Littlefield (incumbent)
Steven Bogert
Erica Golter
State House District 6 (Laconia Ward 2, Gilford, Gilmanton) - 4 seats
Glen Aldrich, Gilford (incumbent)
Harry Bean, Gilford (incumbent)
Norm Silber, Gilford (incumbent)
Gregg Hough, Laconia (incumbent)
Russell Dumais, Gilford
Richard Beaudoin, Gilford
David Nagel, Gilmanton
State House District 7 (Alton, Barnstead) - 3 seats
Barbara Comtois, Barnstead (incumbent)
Paul Terry, Alton (incumbent)
Peter Varney, Alton (incumbent)
David Hershey, Alton
Governor
Chris Sununu (incumbent)
Jay Lewis, Laconia
Richard McMenamon II, Gilmanton
Karen Testerman, Franklin
Julian Acciard, Derry
Thadeus Riley, Brentwood
U.S. Senate
Republicans
Donald Bolduc, Stratham
Chuck Morse, Salem
Gerard Beloin, Colebrook
John Berman, Richmond
Bruce Fenton, Durham
Dennis Lamare, Lee
Edmond Laplante Jr., Richmond
Vikram Mansharamani, Lincoln
Andy Martin, Manchester
Tejasinha Sivalingam, Ashland
Kevin Smith, Londonderry
Democrats
Maggie Hassan (incumbent)
Paul Krautmann, Keene
John Riggieri, Concord
U.S. Congress First District
Matt Mowers, Gilford
Gail Huff Brown, Rye
Tom Alciere, Hudson
Tim Baxter, Seabrook
Mark Kilbane, Exeter
Karoline Leavitt, Hampton
Mary Maxwell, Concord
Russell Prescott, Kingston
Kevin Rondeau, Manchester
Gilead Towne, Salem
U.S. Congress Second District
Scott Black, Whitefield
Robert Burns, Pembroke
Michael Callis, Conway
George Hansel, Keene
Jay Mercer, Nashua
Dean Poirier, Concord
Lily Williams, Weare
COUNTY RACES
Sheriff
Bill Wright (incumbent)
Michael MacFadzen
County Commissioner District 1
Glen Waring (incumbent)
Fran Wendelboe
County Commission District 3
Steve Hodges, Gilford
Harold Shurtleff, Alton
Leo Bernier, Alton
Register of Probate
Alan Glassman (incumbent)
Marc Abear
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Below To Read Today's e-Edition!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Now includes Court & Cops on Mondays!
As many students return for the first week of school, how does this impact your daily routine? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition the night before it hits shelves to preview the top stories?
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.