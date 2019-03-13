ALTON
Elections: Water Commissioner (one seat) — Richard MacDonald, 290; Timothy MacDonald, 253. Planning Board for three years (two seats) — Andrew "Drew" Carter, 410; Russell J. Wilder, 398; Peter S. Bolster, 288. Planning Board for one year (one seat) — David R. Hussey, 361; Stephen Copithorne, 251.
Operating Budget: $7,931,766 (default budget).
Outside Storage of Products Marketed Online: Proposed Zoning Amendment, 281-383 (Defeated).
Discontinue Board of Water Commissioners: 433-291 (Passed).
Petitioned Articles: Rescind lake frontage requirement adopted in 2018 — 331-354 (Defeated); Add $950,000 to Highway Construction Capital Reserve Fund — 169-547 (Defeated); Pave Hayes Road — 359-353 (Passed).
BARNSTEAD
Elections: Selectmen (two seats) — Sean Dunne, 331; Ed Tasker, 293; Gary Madden, 219; Margaret Cipriano, 194; Sandra Demars, 190. Planning Board (two seats) — David Kerr, 402; Elaine Swinford, 376; Matthew K. Furtney, 308.
Adopt Official Ballot (SB2): 319-325 (Defeated).
Zoning Amendments: All approved.
Town Meeting: Saturday, March 16, 9 a.m., Barnstead Elementary School.
CENTER HARBOR
Election: No contested races.
Zoning Amendments: All passed.
Town Meeting: March 13, Results to follow.
GILMANTON
Elections: Selectman (one seat) — Mark Warren, 447; Vincent "Vinnie" Baiochetti, 414; Stephen McWhinnie, 133. Town Treasurer (one seat) — Glen A. Waring, 634; Joseph S. Haas Jr., 201.
Budget: $4,118,181.
Stage Road Bridge Replacement: 811-168 (Passes).
Crystal Lake Bridge: 817-150 (Passes).
Revaluation: 608-352 (Passes).
Capital Reserve Funds: All pass except for Recycling and Transfer Station appropriation of $30,000 (472-498) and Academy Building appropriation of $30,000 (309-631).
Establish Parks & Rec Facility Repair Capital Reserve Fund: 403-537 (Defeated).
Establish Parks & Rec Equipment Capital Reserve Fund: 670-276 (Passes).
Assessment of Iron Works Old Town Hall: 673-310 (Passes).
Petitioned Articles: Gilmanton Year-Round Library — 600-404 (Passes); Public Access to Academy Building — 771-208 (Passes).
NEW HAMPTON
Elections: No contested races.
Budget: $2,935,349.
Town Office Upgrade: 178-79 (Passes).
Brook Road Bridge Replacement: 205-48 (Passes).
Road Resurfacing Project: 202-53 (Passes).
Road Surface Management: 137-115 (Passes).
Police Cruiser: 166-86 (Passes).
Fire Pumper: 200-54 (Passes).
Extrication Equipment: 204-50 (Passes).
Security Update: 170-83 (Passes).
EMS Equipment: 204-51 (Passes).
Petition: $6,100 for Village Cemetery — 188-69 (Passes).
