Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.