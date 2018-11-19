LACONIA — Several dozen children will be enjoying their turkey and trimmings with a fresh trim this Thanksgiving, thanks to nearly 20 barbers and stylists who volunteered their Monday morning to give free haircuts at Pleasant Street School on Nov. 19.
Principal Dave Levesque said he concocted the idea while getting his hair cut earlier this year by Sue Campo, owner of Che Bella Beauty Salon in Laconia. She suggested scheduling the Haircuts for the Holidays on a Monday, when most barbershops and salons are closed.
“I just reached out to whoever I knew, and some salons I didn’t know,” said Campo. “Everyone was completely on board, everyone was very excited to do it.”
In total, 18 barbers and stylists answered the call, including some from Concord. And about 70 students signed up for a free cut.
Matt Wilson, of Wilson’s Barber Shop in Laconia, said he accepted the opportunity without hesitation, even though he had spent the prior week giving free haircuts to veterans.
“I jump on whatever community stuff I can do,” he said. “I always give back to the community whenever I can.”
