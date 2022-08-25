CONCORD — Sponsoring a piece of legislation does not rise to the level of rebellion, the Department of Justice advised when the Ballot Law Commission met to consider disqualifying candidates who as state representatives had supported a constitutional amendment on secession.

The commission met Aug. 24 to hear six cases where candidacies were in question, and dismissed the complaint against the 14 representatives who sponsored Constitutional Amendment Concurrent Resolution 32 or voted not to deem the bill inexpedient to legislate. CACR 32 would have placed the question of whether New Hampshire should secede from the United States on a ballot for NH voters to decide.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.