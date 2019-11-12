MEREDITH — State Marine Patrol on Tuesday released the names of the two men killed in a boating collision of Bear Island Saturday evening.
The agency identified the victims as James A. Hanson, 76, of Meredith, and Dr. Harold C. Lyon Jr., 84, also of Meredith.
Hanson, who was operating a Sea Ray boat, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday evening. Lyon was driving the second boat. The craft and Lyon’s body were found submerged on Sunday.
Both men’s names were reported in Tuesday’s Laconia Daily Sun, based on multiple sources.
Marine Patrol repeated an earlier request for anyone with information about the accident to contact Sgt. Dave Ouellette at 603-227-2111.
