LACONIA — On Thursday, close to 100 people from roughly six local Jewish, Catholic and Protestant congregations, including Gilford Community Church, Laconia Congregational Church, Temple B’nai Israel and Laconia Christian Fellowship, came to the St. Andre Bessette Parish Hall to pray for their country and communities, and for victims of war, poverty, addiction, strife and human trafficking.
For the past eight years, this interfaith gathering has been an annual celebration of the National Day of Prayer, which was established by President Harry Truman in the 1950s.
For eight years, this community event has also raised funds to support human services in the Lakes Region and statewide, whose missions are critical but often under-recognized.
This year’s recipient of more than $1,900 raised was Brigid’s House of Hope, which serves victims of human trafficking – a population that is underestimated as well as under-reported in most places, including throughout New Hampshire.
Past recipients have included Isaish 61 Cafe, which offers daytime services and a cold-weather shelter for people experiencing homelessness, and Camp Resilience, which supports veterans and first responders who struggle with traumatic stress and other emotional wounds from their service.
“Our purpose is twofold,” said Chris Ray, chair of the Interfaith Breakfast Committee at St. Andre Bessette Parish, which hosted this year’s prayer breakfast. “We’re trying to bring people of different faiths together as part of the Day of Prayer to recognize that we have a lot of common beliefs despite our differences, and make them aware of community services available in this state.”
The congregants cited the need for prayer, information, action and greater understanding of the challenges facing community members with pressing needs.
“I think we could all agree that in so, so many ways, our nation and our world are in tremendous need of God’s love and mercy. From political divisions, an unjust war in Ukraine where our Jewish and Christian sisters and brothers are needlessly suffering, and our own brokenness, today as a nation we call upon God to shine his grace upon us that we and our world may be healed. We also are reminded of our dependence upon God for all that we have, including the gift of life and the gift of freedom we enjoy in America,” said Deacon Mark DeRosch of St. Andre Bessette.
“I see God’s love in your faces here this morning. I also see the brokenness of our world. Homelessness, addictions, loneliness, and suffering of all kinds. But we know that God will prevail; and that gives us our hope!” DeRosch said.
“Bless our leaders with wisdom, courage and willingness to work together for the good of the country,” state and communities, said Marylin Ayer, retired pastor of Hope Ministries.
“May our hearts be filled with understanding and blessed with the power of (God’s) love,” said Ira Keltz, president of Temple B’Nai Israel, as representatives from faith-based congregations took turns leading the audience in prayer.
“Where there is unity, God places a blessing. God tells us a city or a household divided against ourselves cannot stand,” said Alan Graustein, an elder at Laconia Christian Fellowship. “We pray for unity and harmony.”
“Your prayer against injustice will make a more just person in yourself,” said Rick Duba, headmaster of Laconia Christian Academy, quoting a Christian author, Tim Keller.
Bethany Cottrell, executive director of Bridget’s House of Hope, explained the purpose of the transitional residence with supportive services, which currently provides 14 trafficking victims with shelter, case management, and community services. Begun in 2018 , it opened its first shelter for victims of human trafficking last year, and now offers rental assistance to people who live in individual apartments.
Community awareness remains a stumbling block, said Cottrell. But the cause and the problem’s prevalence raise alarm.
“I didn’t know there was any trafficking. I had no clue at all,” said Andrea Watson, a parishioner from Belmont. “I thought it would be in a big city, not our town.”
“I didn’t know we had a trafficking issue in the state of New Hampshire,” said Miriam Moore of Lakeport, who found out about the event through working as a foster grandparent at Holy Trinity School. “I thought it was an important thing to learn about and try to understand.”
“It was a shock,” said Theresa Gorey of Gilford. “I didn’t know all the elements of it – neighbors, anyone with addiction. It seems you’d have to have businesses, education and others” working together to solve it.
