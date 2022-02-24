LACONIA — Today’s predicted snowstorm has prompted the city to delay curbside trash collection by one day.
Public Works Director Wes Anderson said Thursday those who normally get their trash and recycling items picked up today, Friday, will have them picked up on Saturday.
The one-day delay was prompted by the prediction of substantial snowfall throughout the day.
Anderson asked that residents and businesses on today's collection routes to hold off placing their containers at the curb until Saturday to give plow crews a clearer path to plow streets and sidewalks. Crew are expected to be working throughout the night.
The transfer station will be closed today and the brush dump will be closed today and Saturday to allow the snow plow crews to focus on keeping the city streets open.
As of mid-morning Thursday, the U.S. Weather Service was predicting between 8 inches and a foot of snow could fall across the Lakes Region before the storm ends overnight tonight.
