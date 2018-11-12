LACONIA — The annual Turkey Plunge, a major fundraiser for the local Salvation Army, has been canceled this year over concerns about water quality at Opechee Cove.
City officials in June posted a permanent sign warning people to avoid swimming at the beach, where high levels of E. coli bacteria have been measured. Still water, bird waste and warm temperatures contribute to the problem.
Previous Turkey Plunge events, normally held in November, have raised $10,000 for the Salvation Army, which maintains a homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Laconia at 177 Union Ave. People raise money by jumping into the frigid water.
Salvation Army Capt. Scott McNeil said the decision to cancel the event this year was a difficult one.
“Water quality at Opechee has been an issue for the past few summers and although the cold weather may negate this issue, we don’t feel right asking people to plunge at this location,” he said.
“Unfortunately we have been unable to come up with an alternative location that will meet all of our needs for parking, changing rooms and a venue close by for the luncheon which follows the plunge.”
He encouraged people to contribute to the local Salvation Army.
“I’m not sure if most people know how many important ways the Salvation Army touches lives in our community,” he said. “Last year the Carey house provided a warm bed over 10,000 times, served over 11,000 meals, assisted over 2,300 people through the holidays and had the opportunity to touch the lives of at risk children over 609 times.”
