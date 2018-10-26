LACONIA — A Bristol man who allegedly cashed more than $3,000 in bogus checks is among those indicted by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
Justin C. Kean, 36, of 517 North Main St., in Bristol, was indicted on five counts of forgery.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a finding that sufficient evidence of a possible crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Kean is alleged to have cashed five fraudulent checks, totaling $3,358.53, between March 5 and March 19.
Among the others indicted are:
Holly Wilson, 33. of 6 Spring St., in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of escape by a prisoner.
Wilson allegedly escaped electronic monitoring on July 2 and was apprehended on July 17 in Connecticut. At the time of the alleged escape Wilson was serving a sentence for drug possession.
Bryce E. Fall, 23, of 26 Vista Heights, in Tilton, was indicted on two counts of forgery. Fall allegedly cashed two bogus checks amounting to $900.
Brandon Janak, 27, of 352 Belmont Road, in Laconia, was indicted on several drug charges: Possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of buprenorphine, and possession of fentanyl.
Richard J. Brue Jr., 38, with no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of assault by a prisoner.
