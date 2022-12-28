LACONIA — The 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Timberman triathlon was the final such event, the Florida-based endurance sports corporation said earlier this fall.

“After thoughtful consideration, we have made the decision to discontinue IRONMAN 70.3 Timberman. A decision like this is never easy, and we understand the disappointment this may cause for our IRONMAN 70.3 participants. We would like to thank the local community for their support and are grateful to Laconia, New Hampshire, for hosting us,” reads the statement IRONMAN posted on the event's webpage.

