HOLDERNESS — It’s been a rough first year of life for two mountain lions, both males, recently accepted by Squam Lakes Natural Science Center. They were each orphaned at a young age, then put on a flight across the country, only to be greeted by a neutering appointment with a veterinarian when they arrived.

Throughout all of this, the two big cats have had one thing to rely on — the companionship of each other. And that’s something that won’t be interrupted, if the caretakers at their new home have anything to say about it.

