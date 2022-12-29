51 Elm

The new Elm St. building will now consist of 20 condos instead of apartments, along with a commercial space on the first floor with seven units. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — As the spring completion of Lakeport's 51 Elm project approaches, its final pieces are falling into place.

The City of Laconia is considering different parking options facing the future commercial storefronts — a public hearing on which will be held at the city council's Jan. 9 meeting — and the Planning Board approved a request earlier this month to change the ownership structure of 51 Elm's residences from apartments to condominiums.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.