LACONIA — Improvements in the municipal infrastructure totaling $4.8 million are scheduled for a large section of Lakeport in the coming months.
The City Council on Tuesday received an overview of two phases of a proposed three-prong project which will involve significant upgrades to the water and sewer system as well as major road work.
The city Water Department is proposing to replace the 16-inch water mains on Mechanic, Clinton, and Prospect streets.
In addition, it plans to install a second 22-inch line from the water treatment plant off Stark Street to the intersection of Clinton and Prospect streets, where it will connect with an existing distribution line to feed water to the entire municipal water system. At present there is just one line supplying treated water to the system. Water Superintendent Benjamin Crawford told the council that a second line would provide a backup if the existing line should ever fail.
Crawford said the Water Department wants the authority to seek a $1.8 million bond to pay for the project that involves laying nearly a mile of new water lines.
Work is expected to begin in the second half of next month, with the project expected to be completed late next fall, Crawford.
The council voted to hold a public hearing on Oct. 26 on the bond issue.
A second hearing has also been scheduled for Oct. 26 to consider a $1.6 million bond for street and sidewalk reconstruction, and new drainage systems.
City Manager Scott Myers told the council the work will take place on Elm Street, as well as parts of Washington Street, Mechanic Street, and Clinton Street.
Parts of the sewer system in Lakeport will also be replaced. The areas affected will be Elm Street, and parts of Jefferson Street and Massachusetts Avenue, as well as Mechanic, Clinton, Cole, Prospect, and Hill streets, according to Public Works Director Wes Anderson.
The estimated cost of the sewer work is $1.4 million. The city is waiting for contractors to submit their bids on the project, Anderson said.
