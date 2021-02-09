LACONIA — The main building in developer Scott Everett’s revitalization effort on Elm Street in Lakeport will cost an estimated $3.8 million to construct, according to city records.
The figure was included in application for a building permit for the commercial-residential building which will be constructed along Elm Street, between Railroad Avenue and Park Street, just off Lakeport Square. The building will have commercial/retail space on the ground floor and 17 residences on the upper two floors.
The building permit will be granted once all the necessary city departments have had a chance to review it to ensure the specifications conform to the information the developer has provided the city previously, as well as any conditions attached to the site plan approval granted by the Planning Board, city Planning Director Dean Trefethen said Monday.
The 29,000-square-foot building will be the centerpiece of the project, which will be called 1 Elm.
Trefethen said Everett recently submitted preliminary plans for a proposed expansion of the project, which will be built on adjacent land now occupied by CJ Avery’s restaurant on Railroad Avenue. Everett bought the property last month from Chip Avery, who had operated the restaurant for 37 years.
Trefethen said the preliminary plan shows a three-story wing connected to the Elm Street building. Like the main building, it will have retail space on the ground floor and residences on the second and third floors. In addition, there will be some surface parking adjacent to the wing.
The plan for that new section will need to be approved by the Planning Board, Trefethen said.
Trefethen said Everett plans to make changes to the parking structure behind the main building to allow for more cars. Those changes will need Planning Board approval as well, he said.
The project is the second major development in Lakeport undertaken by Everett’s Paugus Properties LLC. He is currently restoring the 139-year-old Lakeport Opera House in Lakeport Square, which includes The Laconia Daily Sun offices and Wayfarer Coffee Roasters as tenants. Work is underway to restore the 250-seat theater on the second floor of the building, which is expected to open this summer.
The site of the 1 Elm project has been cleared, and construction is expected to begin soon, according to general contractor Bonnette, Page & Stone, which will serve as construction manager.
