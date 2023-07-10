GILMANTON — Keoni Hubbard, 11, a Boy Scout from Lexington, Massachusetts, died Friday in a boating accident on Manning Lake, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Hubbard was identified by his family on Sunday.
An emergency call at 2:15 p.m. on July 7 reported an injured child at Manning Lake, according to a statement from DOS. Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid, Gilmanton police, Marine Patrol, state troopers as well as New Hampshire Fish and Game officers responded to the scene.
Hubbard was pronounced dead at the scene. The Hidden Valley Scout Camp, located on nearby Lake Eileen, did not immediately return calls for comment.
The Manning Lake incident was not the only aquatic accident this weekend. Authorities recovered the bodies of two more Massachusetts residents in two other locations. The body of Shawn Barton, 40, was found on the Piscataquog River in Manchester midday Friday. According to the DOS, an investigation into the death is “active and ongoing” to determine the cause.
Friday evening, authorities recovered the body of Amy Posocco, 41, from the waters of Middle Pea Porridge Pond in Madison. Posocco, of Beverly, Massachusetts, was swimming with a group of family members and never returned to shore, sparking a 911 call and first responder search involving neighbors and family members. Posocco was eventually located 90 feet offshore by a dive team. The investigation is ongoing and the immediate cause of death is unknown, and is currently considered accidental.
On Monday morning, another body was discovered near the shores of Highland Lake in Andover. The investigation is still ongoing, and the victim’s identity has not yet been released.
