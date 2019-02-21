CONWAY — After 10 seasons, the Food Network’s “Great Food Truck Race” has found its way into the Granite State.

Food trucks from across the country are in the Lakes Region this week filming Season 11 of the Food Network show, which will air sometime in November or December as a holiday special.

Chef Tyler Florence, host of the show, is enjoying his visit to New Hampshire and has been urging folks to come out and visit the food trucks.

The reality television and cooking series first aired in 2010. The Food Network describes it “as a cross between Cannonball Run and Top Chef,” with six to eight food trucks competing in various tasks while trying to raise the most money from food sales. The winner gets to keep the truck and/or seed money to start their own business.

At least three food trucks were spotted in Wolfeboro — Magical Mystery Heroes Traveling Food Truck, Creole Queens and Slapshot Food Truck.

“Stop by for a taste of Northern Minnesota comfort food with a gourmet twist,” Snapshot posted on its Facebook page. “What’s on the menu today? Barbecue pulled pork mac and cheese; Gourmet chili, specialty s’mores hot chocolate, and barbecue pulled pork sandwiches.”

“We’re hanging out on Wolfeboro’s beautiful Main Street with a gorgeous view of Wolfeboro Bay,” Magical Mystery Heroes Traveling Food Truck posted on its Facebook page. “Come out for some carne tacos, white chicken chili and the tasty Fluffah Nuttah sandwich.”

Creole Queens does not have a Facebook page.

On Monday, Florence and company were filming at the Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough.

“That’s a wrap on day one of our holiday #GreatFoodTruckRace special. Moultonborough, N.H. is a winter wonderland. Thank you @castleinthecloudsnh for your amazing hospitality,” Florence posted on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Florence and the food trucks descended on Wolfeboro, setting up shop for hundreds of eager diners.

“If you show up in a Santa hat, I promise you’ll get on camera,” Florence said in a Facebook post Monday about the taping in Wolfeboro.

Word quickly spread and Santa caps lined most of the downtown.

Nancy Stock of Wolfeboro was thrilled to meet Florence. She posted: “So this just happened! Tyler Florence spoke to me one on one.

“Yes, I had to hunt him down by stalking him in my car, as there was no parking anywhere in Wolfeboro where he is filming for the Great American Food Truck Race. I was driving down by Stellaloona, and spotted him on the sidewalk so I put my passenger window down and called out his name ... and he actually came to me and thanked me for coming, and I blundered about how much I love his show ‘Worst Cooks in America,’ and again he thanked me for watching and it was so nice to meet ME....omg be still my heart.”

The 47-year-old Florence, a celebrity chef who hails from South Carolina, stopped in at the Seven Sun Coffee & Tea in Wolfeboro on Tuesday and ordered a crepe. It drew 2,015 likes on his Instagram page.

Florence also went to Wolfe’s Tavern, where he ordered the Mount Crushmore poutine burger.

He dined at the Wolfeboro Inn Tuesday night and visited with the crew in the kitchen.

The Inn posted on Facebook: “It’s been a fun night with Tyler Florence in the kitchen! Hanging with Executive Chef Shawn Deegan, Sous Chef Brad Boisvert, chefs Nikki and Noah, and bartender Sonya. Small towns, great discoveries.”

Seacoastonline.com announced Wednesday that the show will be in Portsmouth next Monday and Tuesday, bringing four trucks to the city.

This isn’t the show’s first visit to New England. In Season 3 of the show, filming took place in Boston, Portland, Maine, and tiny Lubec, Maine, on the Canadian border.