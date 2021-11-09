LACONIA — Jennifer Ulrich was confirmed the winner of the Ward 1 School Board race, picking up one additional vote in Tuesday’s recount of last week’s election results.
The results showed Ulrich defeated challenger Candace Knowlton by two votes, by a tally of 300-298.
The initial returns in last Tuesday’s municipal election showed Ulrich the winner by just one vote, 299-298. Knowlton requested the recount last Friday.
Knowlton watched as the recount was conducted in the City Council Chambers in City Hall. Ulrich’s husband, Ethan Wood, also observed the process which his wife was unable to attend because of a work commitment.
Moments after the results were announced Knowlton told Wood to extend her congratulations to Ulrich. School Board member Dawn Johnson, who was on hand, extended her congratulations as well.
The recount involved looking at the ballots one at a time, a process that took 75 minutes. Ward 1 Clerk Barbara Schmitz looked at each ballot, announced which of the candidates received the vote, showed the ballot to the designated observers for each candidate, and then handed the ballot to Ward 1 Checklist Supervisor Marylin Brown who verified Schmitz’s announcement. The ballots were then placed in separate piles. City Clerk Cheryl Hebert sat at the head of the table keeping a running tally of the vote count.
A total of 668 ballots were cast in the ward on Election Day. Several dozen voters did not vote for either candidate.
