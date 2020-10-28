Resides: Laconia
Website: phil4nh.com
Email: Phil4nhsenate@gmail.com
Experience: NH House of Representatives (2018); Licensed Recovery Coach; Vice President, Board of Directors for Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region
Position on Issues
Broad-based sales tax "Against"
Broad-based income tax "Against"
Capital gains tax "Against"
Business tax decrease "Provide tax relief for local businesses and Main St while closing tax loopholes for out of State corporations"
Cigarette tax increase "Against"
Road usage fee "Against"
Minimum wage increase "For"
Tax incentives for affordable housing "For"
NH business subsidies and tax credits "Undecided"
Student debt repayment for certain industries "For"
Per-pupil school funding increase "For"
Tax revenue for private and home schooling "Against"
Statewide, mandatory family and medical leave "For"
Private, opt-in family and medical leave "Against"
Abortion ban after 24 weeks "Against"
Marijuana legalization "Yes but I believe local farmers should be the ones to get the licenses to grow and local residents get the retail licenses. No out of state corporations"
Stricter gun laws "I support background checks and red flag laws"
Increased access to police misconduct reports "For"
Net metering expansion "For"
Extending renewable energy portfolio standard "For"
Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative "For"
Emergency power restrictions "Although I believe a Governor should be able to act swiftly in crises the elected General Court should retain some input."
Mail-in voting "For"
