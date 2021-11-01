LACONIA — There will be a new look to the Laconia School Board when it meets Wednesday.
Unlike the mayor, or the City Council, where new members wait 2½ months before taking office, the term for School Board members starts right after the election.
The School Board board normally meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, but this month’s first meeting needed to be postponed because Tuesday is election day.
Three School Board seats are on the ballot — the at-large seat, and seats for Ward 1 and Ward 6 representatives. None of the current incumbents is on the ballot, including board Chair Heather Lounsbury who holds the Ward 6 seat.
The winners in the races where there is a clear margin of victory may be sworn in on Wednesday in the City Clerk’s Office, City Clerk Cheryl Hebert said Monday.
The meeting which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Laconia High School auditorium.
