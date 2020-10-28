Experience: "Very involved in community: Chair of Library and previous Chair of Conservation Committee...both 10+years."
Broad-based sales tax: "NH is an island surrounded by States with high sales taxes! NH should continue to attract 'out of stater's' spend tax free in NH!"
Broad-based income tax: "NH continues to attract many companies looking to relocate, and NH is top of consideration benefitting not only their employees, but headquarters."
Capital gains tax: "Why would NH attract corporations to settle in NH and turn around to tax on capital gains? How about taxing minutes used on the internet to search for jobs, or jobs?"
Business tax decrease: "Business's, especially small business's are the lifeblood of NH. Our overall economy relies on tourism and small business which supports. Think about all the downstream business from the ski industry: ski schools, ski instruction, ski rentals, ski instructor's, off-site restaurants / bars, and lodging. How about the coffee in the morning when filling up the gas tank before returning to MA, ME, CT, VT or NY? Just one example of why NH need not increase taxes, business's NOT!"
Cigarette tax increase: "No."
Road usage fee: "Against"
Minimum wage increase: "Minimum wage was/is never other than a starting wage. A career living at minimum wage was never anticipated, however gaining experience and education anticipated increasing responsibility and wages for compensation."
Tax incentives for affordable housing: "Affordable housing is a concern for attracting new business to NH."
NH business subsidies and tax credits: "NH is already a tax environment for business's investment: no sales tax, no income tax or low business tax."
Student debt repayment for certain industries: "Yes, should the individual be educated in NH, graduate and stay employed in NH for 5 years."
Per-pupil school funding increase: "Parents should best decide their children's schooling and decision for their tax dollars; private, home schooled or religious."
Tax revenue for private and home schooling: "Parents should best decide their children's schooling and decision for their tax dollars; private, home schooled or religious."
Statewide, mandatory family and medical leave: "Against"
Private, opt-in family and medical leave: "For"
Abortion ban after 24 weeks: "For"
Marijuana legalization: "Against"
Stricter gun laws: "Against"
Increased access to police misconduct reports: "Undecided"
Net metering expansion: "For"
Extending renewable energy portfolio standard: "For"
Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative: "Against"
Emergency power restrictions: "Against"
Mail-in voting: "Against"
Would you vote for Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to be chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court? "Your Questionnaire attempts to be 'non-political', but you failed with these last few questions! Your organization is biased! Publish my answers and I will sue you if not shown accurately and truthfully! Snapshot is a great feature!"
Should a nominee’s political beliefs be an important factor when deciding on an appointment? "Against"
Do you support state contracts with Planned Parenthood? "Against"
Do you support state contracts with faith-based organizations? "Against"
Are you open to approving no-bid state contracts? "Against"
Should there be a higher threshold for the size of state contracts that must be reviewed by the Executive Council (currently $10,000)? "For"
