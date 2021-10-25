LACONIA — The arrest of two people after a raid on a Crescent Street residence last Wednesday culminated a 10-month-long investigation during which police chronicled the suspicious comings and goings at the address, which showed a pattern of activity which, they said, is typically associated with a drug house.
Two women were arrested, including Patricia Boyle, who was living in the house at 20 Crescent St. along with her two teenage children. Boyle’s arrest came less than three months after she pleaded guilty to a drug-related charge and received a suspended sentence in a plea deal.
Boyle is being held without bail on a felony charge of operating a common nuisance — providing safe haven for drug transactions, and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child.
It was the second time in less than two years that police had raided the residence, located virtually across the street from Tardif Park, one of the city’s playgrounds. Boyle was one of three people arrested in that March 18, 2020, raid.
This past August Boyle pleaded guilty to one charge of being in control of premises where drugs were being kept, stemming from that earlier raid. She was sentenced to 12 months with all the time suspended on condition of two years good behavior. She was ordered to serve two years of probation and to undergo drug/alcohol treatment. Under that plea agreement reached after a settlement conference between Boyle’s attorney and the Belknap County Attorney’s Office, two charges of possession of controlled drugs were dismissed. Those charges stemmed from an arrest by Laconia police last January, the same month that someone who lives near 20 Crescent St. started sending emails to a Laconia Police Department detective regarding “suspicious drug activity” at the address, according to an affidavit filed in connection with last week’s raid.
The affidavit describes people arriving at the premises by foot, bicycle or car at all hours of the day and staying for a short time, often as little as 5 minutes. Some of the activity occurred at a garage next to the house where people were observed entering and leaving through a side door or rear window. Many of those observed by police during stakeouts were known drug users.
A confidential informant told police that Boyle allowed “drug dealers and users to stay at her house in exchange for free drugs … from the dealers,” the affidavit states. The informant said further “Boyle usually facilitates the drug deals and that people call or text her to secure drugs.” Heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine were being sold out of the house, the informant told police.
During the course of the investigation police installed a surveillance camera in plain view of the public outside the house. Afterward neighbors reported to police that people started cutting through their backyards to reach the house through the rear of the property.
The latest raid took place after police, using a confidential informant, conducted a controlled buy to purchase fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Boyle is being held in preventive detention at the Belknap County Jail. A bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday. Boyle’s attorney wants the restriction that bars her from having any contact with her two children, ages 15 and 16, lifted so she can write or email them. The County Attorney’s Office plans to object to that request, Assistant Belknap County Attorney Alex Smeaton said Monday.
Anyone with information about this or other drug-related crimes can leave an anonymous tip through Tip411 or by calling the Laconia Crimeline at 603-527-1717, or police headquarters at 603-524-5252.
Those who need help in dealing with drug use are urged to contact the Doorway at Concord Hospital-Laconia by calling 2-1-1 or 603-934-8905.
