WOLFEBORO — The man who police say carried out the Oct. 21 shooting that left two people dead took his own life this week, authorities reported Friday.
Kevin Moran, 41, of Ossipee, identified as the prime suspect, died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound, state Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner, and Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean J. Rondeau, announced in a joint statement Friday.
“Based on the physical evidence collected during the investigation, phone records, and interviews, law enforcement officials are confident that Kevin Moran is the person who shot and killed Kris Dube and Kathleen Moran,” the three said in a prepared statement released to the news media.
Dube and Moran, his girlfriend, both 36, were shot multiple times at Dube’s parents’ home on Lakeview Drive on Oct. 21. Dube was pronounced dead at the scene, while Kathleen Moran was taken to a hospital where she later died.
Soon after the murders, police identified Kathleen Moran’s estranged husband, Kevin Moran of Ossipee, as the suspect in the killings, authorities said. The investigation found that Mr. Moran had been unhappy with his wife’s recent relationship with Dube, and had threatened them both, Friday’s announcement said.
The day after the murders, Kevin Moran checked himself into a hospital and remained hospitalized until this past Tuesday. During that time, he was aware that the homicide investigation had made significant progress and was focused on him as the suspect, the Attorney General’s Office said.
On Wednesday evening, Mr. Moran “messaged family members and then shot and killed himself in a vehicle outside his home in Ossipee,” the AG’s Office reported.
At midday Wednesday, members of the State Police Major Crimes Unit were at a residence off Chicksville Road in Ossipee for what Assistant Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin said Friday were searches connected with the investigation. He said Moran was not there at that time. He would not say whether the residence belonged to Moran.
