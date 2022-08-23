Canaan Road

State police have blocked off Canaan Road in Tuftonboro due to a standoff with a male in his 30s. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

TUFTONBORO — New Hampshire State Police are on the scene and involved in a standoff at a home on Canaan Road in Tuftonboro. 

Reports indict a male, in his 30s, is involved in the standoff, and that at least one other person may also be inside the house. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.