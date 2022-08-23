New Hampshire State Police, along with at least a half dozen local and state departments, were on the scene of an apparent police standoff in Tuftonboro on Tuesday on Canaan Road. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
A New Hampshire State Police helicopter was circling the area of an apparent police standoff in Tuftonboro Tuesday. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
New Hampshire State Police, along with at least a half dozen local and state departments, were on the scene of an apparent police standoff in Tuftonboro on Tuesday on Canaan Road. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
TUFTONBORO — A neighbor says over 30 police cars surrounded a home at 35 Canaan Road Tuesday when he was asked to leave. Reports were of an armed male, and at least one other person, inside the garage.
New Hampshire State Police, SWAT, Tuftonboro Police Department, the Carroll County Sheriff's Department, Freedom Police Department, Moultonborough Police Department, NH Fish and Game, as well as Marine Patrol were on the scene of an apparent standoff between the armed male, described to be in his 30s, and officers. A state police helicopter was also circling the area.
Police closed Canaan Road to all traffic at least a half mile away from the home Tuesday afternoon.
According to property records, the homeowner is listed as Nicholas Anderson, and the co-owner is Elizabeth Arnold.
More state troopers arrived around 3 p.m. to relieve the local officers and allow them to return to their jurisdictions. Shortly before 4 p.m., food was brought in to officers on the scene.
