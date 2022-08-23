TUFTONBORO — A neighbor says over 30 police cars surrounded a home at 35 Canaan Road Tuesday when he was asked to leave. Reports were of an armed male, and at least one other person, inside the garage. 

New Hampshire State Police, SWAT, Tuftonboro Police Department, the Carroll County Sheriff's Department, Freedom Police Department, Moultonborough Police Department, NH Fish and Game, as well as Marine Patrol were on the scene of an apparent standoff between the armed male, described to be in his 30s, and officers. A state police helicopter was also circling the area. 

