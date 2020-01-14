CONCORD — Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald issued a warning about a scam that is using his name and title on a forged letter that appears to notify the recipient that a legal proceeding has been initiated.
The letter, which appears to be on Department of Justice letterhead and signed by MacDonald, also asks for a payment from the recipient as part of the legal proceedings.
MacDonald said the Office of the Attorney General “would under no circumstances notify individuals by mail that they have been charged with a crime, nor would this office issue a letter requesting payment in order to resolve criminal charges.”
To report receiving such a communication, or to verify its authenticity, call the Consumer Complaint Hotline at 1-888-468-4454.
