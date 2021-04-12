SANBORNTON — Police handled 24 service calls during the week ending April 10.
There were no arrests.
Officers made motor vehicle stops which resulted in 13 drivers receiving written warnings.
Police investigated a report of a burglary.
A report of reckless conduct was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass.
Officers offered assistance to another department.
Police took a report of a missing person, and dealt with two complaints about nuisance or vicious dogs.
