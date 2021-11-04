SANBORNTON — Police handled 47 service calls between Oct. 17 and last Saturday.
There were no arrests.
Officers made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in 24 drivers getting written warnings.
Police investigate a case of a possible drug violation.
A report of a burglary was investigated.
Officers provided assistance to other agencies on three occasions.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
