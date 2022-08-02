SANBORNTON — Police responded to 22 service calls for the week ending last Saturday.
Tara Depaulis, 41, of Farm Lane, in Sanbornton, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Officers made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in eight drivers being given written warnings.
Police investigated a report of fraud.
A report of a possible drug violation was investigated.
Police investigated two reports of criminal trespass.
Officers were dispatched to assist other departments on two occasions.
