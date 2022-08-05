LACONIA — Laconia police will host a National Night Out gathering on Thursday, in what Chief Matt Canfield sees as an opportunity for the community to come out and positively interact with law enforcement.
The program will take place in Opechee Park on Aug. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m.
There will be a variety of police vehicles on display which those attending — young and old — can examine close-up.
In addition to the displays, there will be K-9 and drone demonstrations, among others, Canfield said. There will also be a National Guard helicopter on site for viewing.
Free hot dogs and soft drinks will be available.
Canfield said the event — which is part of the annual National Night Out program — is being put on in cooperation with a number of other groups, including the Partnership for Public Health, Navigating Recovery, and the Child Advocacy Center.
“It’s a chance to open the lines of communication, and for kids to get a positive impression of what police do,” Canfield said.
