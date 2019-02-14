PLYMOUTH — A three-month investigation into drug trafficking in the area has led to the arrest of an Ashland couple.
The Belknap County Drug Task Force and Plymouth police arrested Ryan Decato, 29, and his girlfriend, Morgan Buyer, 19, both of Ashland, at the Red Carpet Inn, in Plymouth, and charged the pair with drug possession, drug sales and conspiracy charges, Belknap County Sheriff Mike Moyer said Wednesday.
The two were arrested on Friday when authorities with arrest warrants went to their room at the Highland Street motel, from where they were allegedly selling drugs.
Moyer said the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department was involved because it was first alerted to the couple’s activities when it received information the pair was allegedly selling drugs from a residence in New Hampton.
Decato and Buyer are presently free on bail pending their arraignment, which is scheduled for Feb. 25 in Grafton Superior Court.
Moyer said “a fairly large amount currency, plus heroin and fentanyl” were seized during the bust, along with drug manufacturing and distribution items.
Decato and Buyer were arrested without incident.
Moyer described the pair as being involved in drug dealing for the money, and said they were periodically going out of state to purchase drugs, which they then resold in central New Hampshire.
In addition to the Drug Task Force and Plymouth police, members of the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department and the Ashland Police Department were also involved in the investigation.
