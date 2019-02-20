CONCORD — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Portsmouth Police Department apprehended Kevin Sullivan, 24, of 28 Donna Drive, Pembroke, on Wednesday, the same day he was featured in the media as “Fugitive of the Week.”
Wanted for his alleged participation in a Laconia home invasion, Sullivan was arrested at a hotel near the Portsmouth traffic circle, according to U.S. Marshal Jeffrey White.
Sullivan was being sought by Belknap County on several outstanding charges, including failing to appear on a charge of attempted armed robbery, being an armed career criminal, and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon. The charges stem from a Nov. 18 incident in Laconia in which Sullivan was identified as one of several suspects involved in an armed home invasion. Sullivan allegedly used an AR-15-style rifle in the incident.
Police at the time said Sullivan, along with three other men armed with pellet guns, burst into a home on Clay Street, but fled when a resident released an arrow from a compound bow that hit one of the home invaders in the midsection.
The 17-year-old who was hit by the arrow went to a hospital in Concord where he was treated for a wound to the abdomen and released, police said.
Officers later found a marijuana-growing operation in the Clay Street home and seized two pounds of the drug and $3,700 in cash.
