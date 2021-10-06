LACONIA — An Alton man charged in August with sexual assaults and other sexual misconduct involving teenage boys who worked for him has been indicted on multiple charges.
John E. Murray, 55, of Timber Ridge Road, in Alton, was indicted on three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, three counts of felonious sexual assault, and two counts of trafficking sexually explicit performances.
The indictments were issued by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt, rather it is a finding by a grand jury that there is sufficient evidence of an alleged crime to warrant bringing the case to trial.
Murray was charged with 15 complaints at the time of his arrest on Aug. 12. Since then he has been held in preventive detention at the Belknap County Jail.
Superior Court Judge James D. O’Neill III ordered Murray held pending trial after concluding that he was a danger to the community.
The aggravated felonious sexual assault charges — the most serious crime alleged — state that on three occasions between June 1 and Aug. 6, Murray performed sexual acts on one of his alleged victims. The two trafficking counts allege that Murray used money to entice two alleged victims into recording sexually explicit performances of themselves. The three felonious sexual assault indictments charge that Murray exploited his position as the work supervisor of one of the alleged victims to get the teenager to engage in the alleged sexual activity.
Murray worked as manager of the West Alton Marina, but soon after his arrest Brian Fortier, one of the marina’s owners, said in a statement that Murray was no longer employed there.
Murray’s arrest occurred one week after one alleged victim went to Alton Police and said he had been sexually assaulted and paid cash to provide pornographic videos and pictures to Murray.
An affidavit filed in connection with the case stated that the alleged victims were allegedly subjected to various forms of sexual assault multiple times.
Murray’s alleged victims were between the ages of 14 and 17, according to the indictments.
At the time of his arrest, Murray was also charged with six counts of manufacturing and/or buying child sex abuse images, but those charges are not included in the indictments.
