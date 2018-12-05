LACONIA — A Barnstead man will have a prison sentence hanging over his head for seven years after pleading guilty to drug and illegal weapons possession charges.
Jesse E. Roberts, 36, of 4 Floyd Way, in Center Barnstead, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Belknap Superior Court to charges of possession of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon — metallic knuckles.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Roberts to three to six years in prison on each charge, with all the time suspended on condition of seven years good behavior. He also ordered Roberts to undergo a substance abuse assessment within the next 45 days, and also ordered him to be on probation for two years.
As part of the negotiated plea, the Belknap County Attorney’s Office did not prosecute Roberts on two other counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapons, both involving switchblades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.