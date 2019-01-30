LACONIA — A Meredith man received a suspended sentence for drug possession after pleading guilty to a reduced charge.
Christopher Klaft, 47, of Water Street in Meredith, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to a misdemeanor-level charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Judge Tina Nadeau gave Klaft a suspended one-year sentence on condition of two years good behavior. She also levied a $434 fine, which was also suspended on condition of two years good behavior.
Klaft had been facing a charge of possessing the opioid pain reliever buprenorphine — a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.