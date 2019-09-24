LACONIA — A local man with a record for auto theft was ordered to prison after he was found to have violated his probation.
Allan Fish, 23, of Summer Street, in Laconia, was sentenced to 2½ to six years in prison during a plea and sentencing hearing in Belknap Superior Court on Monday.
Fish was sentenced in February 2018 to serve time in the Belknap County House of Corrections after pleading guilty to a charge of theft of a Toyota Tercel in September 2017. As part of that sentence, Fish was ordered to serve two years probation.
On Sept. 14, 2018, the Office of Probation and Parole filed a violation charge against Fish, stating he failed to report to his probation officer, failed to make required periodic restitution payments, moved without telling his probation officer, failed to notify authorities about two arrests – including one for burglary – and failed to stay away from people with a criminal record.
A proposed plea deal for Fish to serve 12 months in the House of Corrections was rejected, according to court records.
Fish received credit for the 375 days he had been confined prior to Monday’s hearing. He was also ordered to serve four years probation once he is released from prison.
– Michael Mortensen
