LACONIA — A local man, charged with possession of a stolen diamond ring, has been sentenced to three months in the Belknap County Corrections facility.
Jameson Brisendine, 23, of Winnisquam Avenue in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Brisendine to one year in the House of Correction with all but 90 days suspended on condition of three years good behavior.
Brisendine was initially facing a felony-level charge of receiving stolen property.
Nadeau ordered Brisendine to participate in any counseling, training, or education programs recommended by corrections officials, and to be on probation for 1 year after his release from confinement.
