A jury in Belknap County Superior Court convicted a 43-year-old Alton resident, Joshua Luscomb, of aggravated felonious sexual assault on Wednesday, following a five-day trial that began the previous Wednesday.
Police had charged him with the special felony for sexually assaulting his victim against her will on Oct. 3-4, 2017, in Alton.
Luscomb also was charged with the dissemination of private sexual images and falsifying physical evidence.
Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois, who prosecuted the case, said the court dismissed the charge of disseminating images, and the jury found Luscomb not guilty on the charge of falsifying evidence.
The jury returned the guilty verdict on the main charge after about three hours of deliberation, Livernois said.
“Protecting victims of sexual and domestic abuse is one of the highest priorities of our office,” Livernois said. “Engaging in sexual conduct with another person without his or her consent will absolutely not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Assisting in the prosecution were Alton Police Det. Adam Painchaud and other members of the department who investigated the case.
