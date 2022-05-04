A local resident is facing felony charges alleging he repeatedly sexually assaulted a youngster over an extended period.
Brian Reed, 61, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was indicted on two charges of pattern aggravated felonious sexual assault, and three separate charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a determination by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
The pattern charges allege Reed engaged in at least four sex assaults against the victim during the year 2020. The other three indictments allege he committed different forms of sexual assault against the alleged victim between Jan 1, 2020, and Jan. 12, 2022.
The alleged victim was under the age of 16 at the time the alleged assaults took place, the indictments state.
Reed was among a number of people indicted by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
Others indicted were:
Trevor R. Bond, 34, no fixed address, was indicted for criminal mischief (vandalism) which resulted in more than $1,500 in damage to a motor vehicle.
Garrett Brue, 28, of Farrarville Road, in Belmont, was indicted on two charges of simple assault against a police officer.
Edward Bryans, 60, of Mountain Drive, in Marlborough, was indicted on a charge of soliciting sex from a minor, and attempted kidnapping. According to the indictment, Bryans asked a 14-year-old girl to spend the night with him at a hotel, and went to the child’s house and attempted to have the girl get into his car without her parents’ knowledge.
Justin A. Burckhartte, 45, of Winona Heights, in New Hampton, was indicted on a charge of indecent exposure for allegedly sending a picture of his genitals to a 15-year-old minor on a social media site.
Donald Gilbert, 30, of Sherwood Drive, in Tilton, was indicted for assault by a prisoner.
Michael Hoffman, 42, of Hunter Court, in Belmont, was indicted for theft by deception.
William Lagrange, 76, of Route 140, in Gilmanton, was indicted for forgery, for allegedly signing the name of the previous owner of a motor vehicle on the bill of sale for the vehicle.
Ashley Laroche, 33, of West High Street, in Franklin, was indicted for bail jumping.
Charles Marriner, 44, of South Main Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Gabriel S. Meyer, 35, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl (subsequent offense), and for driving after his license has been revoked or suspended.
Kenneth M. Miner, 37, of Country Club Road, in Laconia, was indicted for theft by unauthorized taking, for allegedly stealing a golf cart from Five Star Golf Cars.
Tevin Mitchell, 27, of Route 140, in Gilmanton, was indicted for criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Charles P. Morin, 36, of Church Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault, and three charges of domestic violence simple assault.
Gigi B. Mouawad, 54, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted for burglary.
Leslie Neblett, 48, of Church Street, in Laconia, was indicted for witness tampering.
Jeremy Pickering, 42, of Addison Street, in Laconia, was indicted for second degree assault, and interfering with a traffic control device for moving a “Road Closed” sign.
Eric Richardson, 37, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was indicted for aggravated DWI, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Vincent Scott Jr., 38, of Depot Street, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Dillon Simpson, 31, of Skinner Street, in Sandwich, was indicted for aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Caitlin Sottile, 28, of Depot Street, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Brian J. Strouth, 51, of South Main Street, in Pittsfield, was indicted for theft by deception.
Timothy Tewksbury, 39, of Hanson Farm Road, in Lincoln, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence first-degree assault, and two charges of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Amin Wilson, 43, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was indicted for assault by a prisoner.
Dorothy Young, 64, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
