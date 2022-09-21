LACONIA — The investigation into the theft of two performance bicycles has led to the arrest of a local resident.

Laconia police arrested Robert E. Leroux, 49, of Endicott Street North in Laconia, and charged him with two counts of receiving stolen property and a charge of theft by deception — all felonies.

