LACONIA — The investigation into the theft of two performance bicycles has led to the arrest of a local resident.
Laconia police arrested Robert E. Leroux, 49, of Endicott Street North in Laconia, and charged him with two counts of receiving stolen property and a charge of theft by deception — all felonies.
According to Police Chief Matt Canfield, Leroux's arrest grew out of a department investigation into the recent theft of two mountain bikes, valued between $3,500 and $4,500.
Leroux was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday at 3:11 p.m. in the parking lot of Vista Foods on South Main Street. In addition to the theft charges, Leroux was also arrested on two bench warrants.
He was released on personal recognizance bail with pretrial services, according to the Belknap County Attorney’s Office.
The bicycles were stolen from a residence in Meredith, Canfield said.
Three other people who were in the vehicle with Leroux were also arrested.
They were:
Roxanne J. Quaile, 35, of West Bow Street in Franklin, arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Joseph T. Coutu, 26, no fixed address, arrested on a warrant for violation of probation, and on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court.
Eric J. Fennell, 29, no fixed address, was also arrested on a bench warrant.
The city’s animal control officer was called in to assist because three dogs were found in the vehicle. Officers were able to find someone to take one of the animals, while the other two were released to Quaile after she was booked, Canfield said.
With bicycle thefts a serious problem in the area, Canfield urged people to secure their bicycles as well as register them with the police department, which increases the likelihood of the bikes being recovered if they are lost or stolen.
Canfield said anyone with information about such crimes can report them anonymously through Tip-411 or by calling the department's Crimeline at 603-527-1717.
