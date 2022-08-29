LACONIA — Police handled 190 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday.
Six people were arrested.
Leroy H. Boynton, 54, of Tranquility Lane, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Seth A. Laroche, 24, of Mile Hill Road, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Jessica Forster, 30, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence simple assault, and a charge of criminal mischief.
Deann E. Lapointe Miles, 27, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Dennis P. Greenwood Jr., 43, of Province Road, in Gilmanton, was arrested for receiving stolen property.
Adrian Merced, 34, of Dolloff Street, in Laconia, was arrested for violating a protective order.
Two people were taken in protective custody.
Officers made 75 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, and 72 others being given written warnings. Traffic accidents on South Main Street, and on Bisson Avenue were investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Gale Avenue, Spring Street, Union Avenue, and at Walmart, the Laconia Spa, and at Cooper Products.
Reports of burglaries at Cedar Lodge, and on Garfield Street were investigated.
A possible drug violation at Cedar Lodge was investigated.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting at Family Dollar.
Reports of vandalism on Country Club Road, and on Winter Street were investigated.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
