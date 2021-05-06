LACONIA — Police handled 133 service calls from noon Monday to noon Wednesday, May 5.
Three people were arrested.
John A. Cathcart, 56, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Valerie Frabotta, 52, of Clough Hill Road, in Loudon, was arrested for theft by unauthorized taking and violation of probation or parole.
Katie Nylin, 41, of Route 302, in Bartlett, was arrested for DWI.
Officers conducted 20 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver receiving a traffic summons, and 16 others getting written warnings. An accident on Union Avenue was investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a sexual assault.
Reports of thefts at the Laconia Car Wash, Overlook Condominiums on Weirs Boulevard, Art Escape on Union Avenue, and on West Street, Bois Circle, and on Ledgecroft Place were investigated.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
Police investigated two reports of harassment at Laconia Middle School.
A report of criminal trespass at the Dollar Tree store was investigated.
Officers responded to 10 disturbance calls.
