Laconia police handled 158 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday.
Seven people were arrested.
John Frodyma, 51, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and breach of bail conditions.
Liliana Soto Andrillon, 39, of North Main Street, in Bristol, was arrested on a warrant.
Cindy A. Cantelo, of Pine Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, and falsifying physical evidence.
Bradley A. Perreault, 47, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Melanie L. Sweeney, 43, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest.
Cynthia A. Rossi, 36, of Pine Street, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Coralee L. Simonds, 36, of Valley Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Officers conducted 32 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Parade Road.
Four calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault in the area of 726 Union Ave.
Reports of thefts on Leighton Avenue and at the CVS pharmacy on Union Avenue were investigated.
Police investigated reports of fraud at Case N’ Keg and at Lake Village Apartments in Lakeport Square.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated a report of a burglary on Meredith Center Road.
Officers responded to 19 disturbance calls, including four classified as domestic disturbances.
