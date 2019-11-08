LACONIA — Police handled 70 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon Thursday, Nov. 7.
Two people were arrested.
Dennis R. Vaillancourt, 53, no fixed address, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence simple assault, and two counts of Simple assault.
Cameron J. Riley, 33, of North Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested one two counts of domestic violence simple assault. He was also arrested for DWI, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers conducted four motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Parade Road, North Main Street, and at Union Avenue and South Main Street, and at Pleasant and North Main streets.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated an assault in Rotary Park.
Reports of theft on Academy Street, and at the Laconia Courthouse were investigated.
Police investigated reports of fraud on Holman Street, and on Elm Street.
A report of harassment at Laconia Middle School was investigated.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls.
