LACONIA — Police handled 280 service calls from last Friday morning to Tuesday morning.
Nine adults were arrested.
Kristopher Desantis, 42, of Riverside Court in Laconia, was arrested on charges of stalking, placing an individual in fear and avoidance of a traffic signal.
Timothy Scanlon, 27, of Spring Street in Laconia, was arrested on warrants from other jurisdictions.
Corey J. West, 36, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of theft.
Cassandra Thomas, 33, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Qwaide M. Sanborn, 19, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Myron J. Crate, 44, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrants from another jurisdiction.
Timothy White, 45, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of simple assault, physical contact or bodily injury and bench warrants.
Joshua R. Mclean, 36, of True Road in Meredith, was arrested on three charges of theft by unauthorized taking and three charges of receiving stolen property.
Matthew A. Vannorden, 38, of Elliot Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.
One juvenile was arrested.
Officers conducted 101 motor vehicle stops, which resulted in two drivers being issued a summons and 91 drivers being issued written warnings. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue and on Court Street were investigated, as was a hit-and-run on West Street.
Police responded to three requests to assist another agency.
Officers responded to one report of criminal threatening.
One trespass letter was served.
Police rendered medical aid on one occasion.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
One report of assault was investigated.
Officers assisted with two fires.
Police investigated one restraining order violation.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Officers investigated three reports of shoplifting or theft.
One drug or narcotics violation was investigated.
Police investigated four animal complaints.
Officers completed five welfare checks.
Paperwork was served on two occasions.
Police investigated one report of vandalism.
Officers served one restraining order.
Police investigated three reports of suspicious vehicles.
Six reports of suspicious persons were investigated.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
