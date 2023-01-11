LACONIA — Police handled 166 service calls from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday.
Six people were arrested.
Holly J. Solans, 28, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge on bench warrants.
Matthew R. Therrien, 54, of New Salem Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Lisa Brown, 47, of Adams Street in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of theft by unauthorized taking.
Joshua E. Ripley, 29, of Sawtooth Road in Gilmanton, was arrested on a charge of driving an unregistered vehicle.
Sierra N. Black, 22, of Elm Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and impairment.
David Piper, 78, of Cofran Avenue in Northfield, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and impairment.
Officers conducted 32 motor vehicle stops, which resulted in two driver being issued a summons and 28 drivers being issued written warnings. Traffic accidents on Court Street, South Main Street and Beacon Street East were investigated, was as a hit-and-run on Union Avenue.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Officers investigated a report of indecent exposure.
Police were called to assist another department twice.
One call about an alarm was investigated.
Officers investigated two reports of shoplifting.
Police were called for two sex offender registrations.
Six reports of animal complaints were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle.
One report of a fire was investigated.
Police investigated two reports of theft.
One report of vandalism was investigated.
Police investigated one call about a runaway.
Officers responded to one report of harassment.
Police were called to investigate a report of an intoxicated person.
Officers were called for four welfare checks.
Police investigated six reports of suspicious persons.
A report of loitering was investigated.
Officers responded to eight disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
