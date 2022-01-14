LACONIA — Police handled 73 service calls between noon Thursday and noon Friday.
Seven people were arrested.
Russell A. Bean, 51, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Kevin J. Thibaudeau, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Myron J. Crate, 43, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Christopher M. Wagenhofer, 19, of Annis Drive, in Gilford, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Jonathan D. Hodgman, 41, of South Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Austyn J. McClanahan, of Massabesic Street, in Manchester, was arrested for driving after have been certified an habitual offender.
Kenneth M. Miner, 36, of Country Club Road, in Laconia, arrested on charges of theft, and criminal trespass.
Officers conducted 36 motor vehicle stops which resulted in three drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 27 others getting written warnings.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of indecent exposure at Family Dollar.
A report of fraud at Citizens Bank was investigated.
A report of criminal threatening on Academy Street was investigated.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls.
